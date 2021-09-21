These Two Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Will Reach Finals

Looks like all Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants have entered the house with their own game plan. Most of the contestants are still playing a safe game in the house. Are you wondering, who are the two contestants to be reaching the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5? They are none other than Shanmukh Jaswanth and Siri.

Recently, evicted Bigg Boss contestants Uma Devi and Sarayu revealed on Ariyana's Bigg Boss buzz that Siri and Hanmanth are playing a safe game. Recently, Uma Devi of Karthika Deepam also said I don't understand their friendship. If they really step into the house to play the game for friendship, why can't they both play at home.

Looking at these two contestants' safe game and their fan following outside the house, it's easy to guess that Shanmukh Jaswanth and Siri Hanmanth might reach to the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. What do you think? Are the two contestants really playing a safe game to survive in the house longer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

