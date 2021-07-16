These Two Contestants Are Getting Eliminated Because of Aravind KP

Just a day left for Kichcha Sudeep to be back on yet another weekend episode of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. On the other hand, the time has come for another contestant to leave the Bigg Boss house. Reports are doing the rounds that the showrunners are planning for double elimination this weekend.

Actually, the show makers' plan was to run second innings only for 28 days. going by that, the makers may have planned double elimination and mid-week eviction from this week. For those who joined in new to the story, Shubha Poonja and Prashanth have been nominated for this week, only because of team leader Aravind KP, as they lost in the task.

The buzz on social media suggests that either Subha or Prashanth, one of the two will surely bid goodbye to the show. If there's single-elimination, then in all probability, Shubha will walk out of the house, if there's double elimination, there are maximum chances for Prashanth to leave the house. Netizens say that Aravind KP team could have performed better in the tasks. They are in a danger zone because of him. It remains to be seen who will get evicted this week.

If either of them gets evicted, Aravind KP will surely feel guilty about it. Are you excited about watching the weekend episode? So, are we!