These Two Contestants Are In Danger Zone Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

If there is any news that has been trending on all social media platforms for the past few days, then it must be Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. The show has been in the news ever since the show organisers dropped the logo and promo of the most watched TV reality show.

The show organizers are no doubt releasing interesting promos which have managed to keep viewers under its grip. However, viewers who are closely following the show feel that the contestants could do better in terms of their performance.

As per the buzz, none of them seem to be walking the extra mile to woo the audience. For those who don't know, RJ Kajal, Anchor Ravi, Jessie, Hamida, and Saruyu have been nominated for this week's elimination.

Now, we hear from our sources that Sarayu and Hamida are in the last position in the official voting. Yes, the two seem to be in danger zone at the moment. Rumor mills are buzzing that Hamida is likely to get eliminated from the house this weekend. There's a chance for Saruyu to survive in the house for another few days, as the show makers know that she will be entertaining the viewers.

The makers can't eliminate Sarayu in the first week itself. Who do you will get eliminated this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.