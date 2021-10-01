These Male Contestants Confirmed For Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Entry?

After the entertainment channel Vijay TV announced the upcoming popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil season 5, BB viewers are excited to know about the contestants entering into the show. Are you one of them? then you are on the right page!

As Sakshi Post mentioned earlier, Kamal Haasan will be continuing as the host for Bigg Boss Tamil 5 and the pilot episode will be aired on October 3.

Industry sources say that celebrities like Nadia Chang, Kanmani, Santhosh Pratap, Gopinath Ravi, Milla, Isaivani, and others will be entering the Bigg Boss glasshouse.

Out of all confirmed contestants, here are the photos of male participants taking part in Bigg Boss Tamil season 5:

Abhishek

Santhosh Pratap

Gopinath Ravi

RJ Vinoth

GP Muthu

Niroop

Nizhagal Ravi

Imman Annachi