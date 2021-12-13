These Contestants Have Reached Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Finals

Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has been making waves ever since the show went on air on Star Maa. There are just five days left for the grand finale of Telugu Bigg Boss 5. The contestants and show lovers are eagerly waiting to know who will win Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.

We have told you earlier too that the audience has declared Sunny as the title winner of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu.

Now, the top five contestants who entered the finale week are Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, Maanas, and Siri. The surprise entry was that of Siri. No one expected that RJ Kajal would be eliminated and Siri would enter the finale week.

It seems luck is on Siri's side. Also, Sunny is also in the good books of the audience and they argue that he will definitely lay his hands on Bigg Boss Telugu trophy in season 5.

Right now, there's a lot of predictions over the winner and runner up of the show. Now, we want to know your prediction, so comment below.