These Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 May Not Survive For Long

Bigg Boss Telugu is back again with a new season—5. The host of the show and Tollywood king Nagarjuna has promised BB viewers in the pilot episode that Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 would give five times more entertainment to the audience than the previous seasons. We also think so. As you may have seen, the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house are simply superb and ruichly designed. There are around 76 cameras in the house. Yes, Bigg Boss will be monitoring the contestants through the cameras installed across the BB house. It would be hard for the contestants to escape the eyes of Bigg Boss as every moment in the house will be captured by the cams.

Currently, 19 contestants have been locked up in the house. Looking at the contestants' list, we could easily predict who will survive in the house for a long time. Talking about the contestants— Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Lobo, Vishwa, Natraj Master, Sreeram Chandra, Vishwa, and others are part of the show. Actors like Uma Devi of Karthika Deepam, Senior Artist Priya, Hamida, Jaswanth Padala, and Natraj Master are likely to get eliminated earlier than the others from the show.

If you recall that at the time of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Karate Kalyani and Surya Kiran were the seniors in the house. The show organizers eliminated them in the initial days of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. They continued the show with youngsters. Now this time around, Bigg Boss Telugu makers are likely to follow the same strategy for season 5 too. Coming to Natraj Master, his wife is seven months pregnant so it's highly likely that he also might get evicted anytime soon as he needs to spend time with his wife.

The other two contestants Hamida and Jaswanth are very new to the audience and don't have much following. It's a bit tough for these two contestants to survive in the house for a long time unless they resort to some dramas or do something interesting to grab the attention of the audience.

Do you all agree with us? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.