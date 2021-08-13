These Confirmed Contestants May Reject Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Offer

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has become the talk of the town ever since the entertainment channel Star Maa unveiled the promo of the show. We all know that Bigg Boss Telugu has a huge fan following and the number of viewers for this popular reality show got increased after Nagarjuna started hosting the show.

The new season promo of Nagarjuna is expected to be released on August 15. It seems that Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is going to kick start on September 5, 2021. However, the date is yet to be officially announced by the show makers.

Against this backdrop, the Bigg Boss viewers are very excited to know the details of the contestants who are going to be a part of the show in the upcoming fifth season. Of the probable contestants’ names going viral on social media including Youtube star Shanmukh Jaswanth, RJ Kajal, Singer Mangli, Anchors Ravi, Varshini Sounderajan, TV actors Navya Swamy, VJ Sunny, Surekhavani, Priya, some are likely to reject the offer.

Shanmukh Jaswanth has become a popular Youtuber with his web series Software develoveper and Surya. However, he was the first person confirmed to enter the Bigg Boss house. Later, as his series got a huge hit on Youtube, sources say that he is expected to pay the highest remuneration. If the show makers provide him with the amount of money he wanted, Shannu will entertain us in the Bigg Boss 5.

The Bigg Boss Telugu show producers have approached Singer Mangli to be a part of the show. As Mangli is receiving back to back hits as a playback singer, the industry sources think that she may reject the Bigg Boss offer.

Anchor Varshini Sounderajan, who recently quit Comedy Stars to enter the Bigg Boss House in the fifth season seems to be confused about in participating the reality show. This is because she is getting offers for Big Budgeted films like Shakuntalam, RRR. However, her fans wanted her to be part of this show.

Besides them, Actor Esha Chawla, Anee Master, Artist Surekhavani also clarified that they are not going to participate in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.

