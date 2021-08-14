These Celebrities To Be Backup Contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to kickstart its fifth season. After the show makers unveiled the logo, the expectations from the show has increased and there are already several new fan pages made for the new season. It is reported that Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting this season too.

As we all know, names of several celebrities have been doing the rounds on social media platforms as Bigg Boss contestants. The list includes Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri Hanumanth, Model Jaswanth kumar, Swetha Varma, Lahari Shari, Esha Chawla, Anee Master, Raghu Master, Priyanka Singh, RJ Kajal, Lobo, Priya, Maanas, Uma Devi, Nikhil, Deepak Saroj.

However, besides these celebrities, sources from the TV industry say that the show makers have also finalized another list with shortlisted contestants as a backup should something go wrong. This decision, we hear, was taken after some people withdrew their participation from the reality show citing various reasons.

The backup contestants' list includes Anchor Varshini Sounderajan, Poonam Bajwa, Actor Vishwa, Aata Sandeep and his wife, 7 Arts Sarayu, Nataraj Master and Priya Raman. Speculation is also rife that out of these people, a few may enter the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 House under Wild-Card entry. Let us wait till the show starts to know who among these celebrities will be part of the show.