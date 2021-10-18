These Bigg Boss Telugu Contestants Nominated in 7th Week Along With Lobo

Being a Bigg Boss viewer, we all know that Monday is a nomination day and all the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 are getting ready for the process. As per the latest buzz, contestants have to nominate one person directly but all they have to do is play a task and win in it.

Industry sources claim that eight contestants other than Lobo have been nominated for elimination. The list of nominated contestants in week 7 of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 include Anee Master, Priya, Ravi, Jessie, Lobo, Siri, Kajal, Sreerama Chandra

Lobo got nominated directly which Nagarjuna clearly mentioned before sending him to the secret room. Out of the nine nominated contestants, the chances of Ravi, Priya, Kajal, Sree Rama Chandra and Priyanka getting eliminated this week are low.

However, there are high chances for Siri, Anee Master, Lobo and Jessie to get evicted from the show this weekend. Do follow Sakshi Post for more quick updates and inside information about Bigg Boss Telugu 5.