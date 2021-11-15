These Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Have Confirmed Their Berths in Finals

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has been earning good TRP ratings and the show is creating records on the small screen. The contestants in the house are changing their colors each day according to the game. A recent analysis of the show states that the most-watched episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are the weekend episodes with host Nagarjuna and the nominations day episode.

Now, 72 days have passed since the start of the show and there are 32 days left for the grand finale. Social media platforms are flooded with predictions for the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner and runner-up.

Some say that Shanmukh Jaswanth will be the winner and Sunny or Sreerama Chandra will be the runner-up. It won't be wrong to say that the three are in the race with the same score. And among the female contestants, Anee Master too stands a chance of givinh tough competition to these three contestants. As per show observers, the top 3 contestants to enter the finale round in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are Anee Master, Shanmukh Jaswanth, and Sreerama.

It is highly likely that these three must be part of the show as Sreerama is a singer, Shannu a dancer and Anee Master a choreographer. So Bigg Boss makers are likely to use them for some special performance to make the grand finale more interesting. Also, going by their popularity they are likely to reach the top 5.

But we know that this is Bigg Boss show we are talking about, and no prediction or rumor should be taken seriously. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.