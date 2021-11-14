These Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Are TRP Material

TRP ratings are very important to the Bigg Boss aired channels. The Channel and makers try their best to grab the attention of the audience to watch the show. There will be few contestants where Bigg Boss makers are forced to keep those contestants in the Bigg Boss house for entertainment. In Bigg Boss Telugu 5 also there are few contestants who grab the viewers attention. Anyway, you may also know that contestants are RJ Kajal, Siri, Anee Master and Shannu.

RJ Kajal is always in the front line for the controversial fights with the other contestants. According to viewers, Siri is the most cunning contestant in the Bigg Boss Telugu glasshouse. And Shannu has huge popularity outside, he is been saved by his fans and makers may think that Shannu might bring TRP rating and audience to watch the show. Even the every week eviction depends on whether the contestant is getting TRP ratings for the channel or not. So we can say that these contestants will be the top 5 lists.