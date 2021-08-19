These Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Are Quarantined

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to make a comeback on the small screen to entertain the audience. According to the buzz, the show is likely to begin either on September 5 or 12. There are a lot of rumours doing the rounds about contestants who are entering the glass house. Even viewers are eager to know their names. Have you seen the rumoured contestants' list yet? If not, then have a look...

Anchor Ravi, Anchor Varshini, Sweetha, Karthika Deepam actor Uma, Zombie Reddy actress Lahari, Shanmukh Jashwanth, Lobo, Nikhil, Priyanka, Maanas, Siri, and Jaswanth are said to be participating as contestants in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu. However, we have to wait to see who among these will actually enter the Bigg Boss house. The expectations of the audience are high over season 5 as there are some well known names from the world of social media and TV in the list.

The promo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 was released on August 14th, which has grabbed the attention of the audience. Anyway, there is a buzz that Anchor Varshini, Zombie Reddy Actress Lahari, and Sweetha have already been quarantined. Anchor Varshini has not been seen on any of her shows these days. However, there 15 more days for the start of the show. The makers may announce the official date this Saturday or Sunday. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.