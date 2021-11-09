These BBT15 Contestants Confirmed For Grand Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale, Deets Inside

Now if you have been watching Bigg Boss for a long time and followed its previous seasons, you can somehow guess the contestants that will go into the finale. These are the players that are there in the highlight the most. They are shown most on the screen and in the live stream.

This time the contestants who are getting more footage are Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Shamita Shetty, and Tejasswi Prakash. These are the contestants who are considered to be higher than others. If we consider many factors, these players will be going to the grand finale. Not all of them but yes from them will be the finalists.

Judging by how things are going, we can say that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are surely going to be at the top. Tejasswi also has the added advantage of being the Colors girl having acted in ‘Swaragini’.

So the predictions suggest that this season, we will have Karan and Tejasswi in the top with Pratik Sehajpal. The eliminations mostly have been predictable till now. So it will not be surprising if these contestants end up in the grand finale.