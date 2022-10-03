There Is No Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Without This Contestant!

There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. It's been close to a month since the show went on air. Sadly, the show is receiving a lukewarm response from the viewers due to poor performances by the housemates in BBT6.

Last week, Arohi was eliminated from the house as she failed to impress the viewers with her game.

Currently, there are 22 contestants in the house. One contestant's name is making loud noises on social media. Any guesses? And sorry there is no prize for guessing the right answer! Yes! She is none other than Geetu Royal.

Show buffs are singing praises that she is an open book and she will speak from the heart. There is no Bigg Boss Telugu 6 without her. Isn't this word enough to call her the 'most popular contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 6...

How many of you would agree that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 without Geetu Royal would be very boring?

Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.