Thala Ajith Guest Appearance On BBK8?

Kollywood actor Thala Ajith is one of the busiest persons in the film industry. Ajith's massive fan following needs no introduction though. He has followers in not just Tamil Nadu but also across different parts of the world.

Recently, Ajith fans proved how much they love and admire their Idol when one of the fans of the Kollywood star displayed a placard with Valimai Update written on it during one of the Euro matches held at the Wembley Stadium. Now, for all Ajith fans out there, we have super exciting news.

Yes, what you read is right. There is a huge buzz on social media of Kollywood actor Thala Ajith gracing the popular Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. It is being said that Ajith will be the guest of honor at the Kannada Bigg Boss grand finale, which is expected to take place next month.

The showrunners are said to be holding talks with Ajith. If the actor gives his nod, then it would be a visual treat for the audience, fans, and Bigg Boss Kannada contestants. If this news turns true, then it will be the first time Bigg Boss Kannada contestants will get to meet Ajith.

If you recall, BBK host Kichcha Sudeep also made a guest appearance in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. Sudeep co-hosted the show with Akkineni Nagarjuna last year. Sudeep also earned much love from Telugu contestants as well as viewers who became his fans after his role in Rajamouli's Eega and Magadheera.

Many Bigg Boss Telugu viewers even requested Sudeep to host Bigg Boss Telugu. We all know that actors across industries share great rapport. So attending each other's movie events or TV shows is not uncommon. Now, we all have to wait and see whether Ajith will grace the grand finale episode of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8.