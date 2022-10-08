Telugu TV Stars Sizzle on Zee Kutumbam Awards’ Red Carpet

Hyderabad: Having entertained its audience with popular fiction offerings and clutter-breaking reality shows throughout 2022, it’s that time of the year once again when Zee Telugu acknowledges the contributions of countless actors, directors, producers, creative teams, and technicians who work round the clock to keep everyone entertained with the celebration of Zee Kutumbam Awards.

The annual award ceremony witnessed the biggest names in Telugu Television and film stars come together to make it a starry night for everyone to remember. All the top stars, including actresses Anjali and Raai Laxmi, made glamorous appearances at the Zee Kutumbam Awards and celebrated the evening in style. Popular actors like Colors Swathi, Naveen Chandra, Babu Mohan, Aishwarya Pisse, Karuna, Tanooja, Meghana Raami, Chandu Gowda, Ashika Gopal, Akul Balaji, Roopa, Meghana Lokesh, Madhusudhan, Dileep R Shetty, Rakhi Gowda, Pooja Murthy, Jayasree Raj, Preethi Srinivas, and Soundharya Reddy, among others, were seen looking absolutely spectacular on the red carpet of Zee Kutumbam Awards.

To name a few who slayed the red carpet with drop-dead gorgeous looks, Varsha from Prema Entha Madhuram looked absolutely breath-taking in a red traditional saree, and she completed her attire with traditional jewellery. The on-screen couple game was on as Aishwarya Pisse and Raki Gowda from Mukkupudaka colour-coordinated their outfit. The beautiful actress was seen in a yellow lehenga while Raki complemented her by donning a mustard-coloured suit. Tanuja Puttaswamy from Agnipariksha stunned everyone in a one shoulder dress and completed the look with minimal makeup. Needless to say, the red-carpet event was a gala affair and all those who attended the event stoodout on the red carpet as they oozed royalty with their selection of outfits.

After making dashing appearances on the red carpet, the telly stars went on to put up some wonderful performances at the main event of Zee Kutumbam Awards. While the viewers are in for loads of entertainment, everyone will also be at the edge of their seats to find out which of their favourite stars received the much-deserving awards when it telecasts very soon this month.

Don’t miss out on the biggest award show on Telugu television as it graces your TV screens soon only on Zee Telugu!