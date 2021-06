June 22, 2021

The Vamsadhara Water Dispute Tribunal (VWDT) in its orders favorable to the Andhra Pradesh Government has given permission for the construction of the Neradi barrage across the Vamsadhara River subject to certain conditions. The Tribunal on Monday issued orders on two interim petitions filed on land acquisition for the project construction by the Odisha Government and the construction of the Direct Project Retaining Wall.