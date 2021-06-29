Telugu Bigg Boss 5 Host Changed: Details Inside

If all goes well and the COVID pandemic situation improves Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 might be launched in the month of September 2021. Though there is no official confirmation and the dates haven’t been decided for the same as yet, one thing for sure is that the Bigg Boss fans and viewers are eagerly awaiting any news and also the details of new participants who could be part of this reality show.

The fourth season of Bigg Boss ended on a grand scale on December 20 last year, with actor Abhijeet winning the coveted title and the prize money . King Nagarjuna Akkineni was the host last time and as always did a splendid job of carrying the show on his experienced shoulders. The other hosts were Jr NTR and Nani for the previous seasons. However, Nagarjuna returned to host Season 4 for Bigg Boss Telugu as well. BigBoss 4 gave viewers 105 days of full entertainment for those who were confined to their homes during the Corona lockdown. Although there were mostly new faces in the season, Nagarjuna enlivened the show with his sophisticated talk, and the 4th season was also declared super hit.

Riding on this success, the Bigg Boss organizers are coming forward with the fifth season soon with the same enthusiasm. As part of this, the structure of the new set and the selection of contestants are in the final stages of preparation.

Meanwhile, a piece of shocking news has come out regarding this show. According to the latest information, King Nagarjuna will not be hosting the fifth season of Bigg Boss. He is reportedly being replaced by Tollywood young hero and his own nephew Rana Daggubati as the host! It is reported that King Nagarjuna, has decided to stay away from the fifth season and he is also busy with a series of films that are slated to keep him busy. Bigg Boss managers approached several young heroes for a worthy replacement. In this order, Rana's name was stated to be finalized.

Rana has experience in hosting chat shows like his popular Number 1 Yaari which is now available on the Aha platform. This apart Rana Daggubati’s oratory skills both in English and Telugu are well known and he can easily carry off the show while engaging viewers with his witty personality. The suave actor has dabbled in different roles- starting from his Leader days to Baahubali 1 & 2, to his latest Aranya and the much-awaited Virata Parvam, where he will be seen as a Naxalite alongside the talented Sai Pallavi. His latest movie with Power Star Pawan Kalyan which is a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum is still yet to be formally announced, so this might give him the free time to take up the Bigg Boss show.

However, will have to wait for an official announcement for any confirmation about this bit of news.

