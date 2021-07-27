Who doesn't know Telugu TV anchor Suma? She is always smiling and her style of hosting is hugely popular among Telugu masses. Her husband Rajeev Kanakala needs no introduction. He is one of the best actors in Tollywood. Both their careers are going great guns.

However, of late, there have been rumours of there being a trouble in their marriage. There was also a rumour that Suma and Rajiv were getting dicorved. The rumors were further strengthened by the fact that the two were staying in separate houses in Hyderabad. Rajeev Kanakala, who opened about about this in a recent interview, issued clarity in this matter.

"We were forced to live apart for a few days after the death of my mother. My father Devadas would be alone at his house in Manikonda. We wanted to get him to our house but his book library was huge. So it made it difficult for him to move in with us. So I had to stay with my father in Manikonda for a while," said Rajeev.

That is all there is to the story. There is not an iota of truth to the rumours that the two had gone their separate ways and planning to breakup. I read a lot of reports about us taking a divorce but there is no truth to this rubbish.There are no problems or differences between us, said Rajeev.

Rajeev was recently seen in an important role in Venkatesh Daggubati's recent release Narappa.