Telangana IAS, IPS Officers Puppets of TRS Govt, Says Etela

Huzurabad BJP MLA Etela Rajendar rubbished the allegations of land encroachment by his family owned Jamuna Hatcheries at Atchampet and Hakimpet villages of Masaipet Mandal in Medak district as false.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of a BJP training session conducted on Monday, BJP MLA Etela Rajendar said that he is ready to face any punishment if officials prove that his family encroached even a single acre of land.

He accused IAS and IPS officers of being puppets in the hands of the TRS government and urged them not to act like loyalists of the ruling party because they had constitutional positions.

Meanwhile, the BJP MLA's wife, Etala Jamuna, called a press conference and said that legal action will be taken against the District Collector for making false allegations in the media.

"In the villages where they did land surveys, the officials did not inform us of the extent of our lands. Instead, the Collector is making false allegations on their family. While we only had 8.36 acres in the survey data where false allegations say that we illegally occupied 70.33 acres" claimed BJP MLA's wife, Etela Jamuna.