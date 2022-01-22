Tejasswi, Pratik or Karan, Who Will Win Bigg Boss 15?

Bigg Boss 15 is inching closer to the grand finale, and with that, the voting is getting tense too. The competition is getting tough between the contestants. There are few contestants who are getting more votes than the others.

The top contenders as per the audience and votes are Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash. The winner as everyone is saying will be between these three. They are currently trending on social media platforms. The finale date has not been confirmed as of yet, but as we know that it is closer, the fans are busy rooting for their favorite contestant.

For now, we have Rashami Desi, Devoleena, and Abhijit in the nominations. One among them will be eliminated. For now, the voting suggests Abhijit’s loss. After this week’s elimination, we will still have more than enough contestants in the house and nothing can be said for the makers’ planning.

Many have said that the top 2 can be Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. This can be like one from OTT and one from Bigg Boss 15. Nothing can be said for now. The winner can be anyone but it will be among these three.