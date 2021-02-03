Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants Balaji Murugadoss gained immense popularity and love from his fans. He received a lot of love and support from his fans during his stint in the house. He was one of the strong contestants in the show. He had every chance to become a winner but he failed to fetch enough votes than Bigg Boss Tamil 4 winner Aari.

A tragic incident has taken place in Balaji's family. We just received news that his father had passed away. Photos of him attending his father's funeral are currently going viral on social media.

