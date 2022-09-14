Tamannaah Special Guest on Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Deets Inside

Tamannaah has carved a niche for herself in Tollywood with popular films like Happy Days, Baahubali among others. She is one of the established stars in Telugu and Hindi. Now, we hear that Tamannaah is all set to grace the popular TV reality show—Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 this weekend. The actress is said to be appearing as a guest to cheer up the audience as well as to promote her upcoming film—Plan A Plan B.

The film's trailer has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation from all quarters. The makers of Plan A Plan B are opting for digital release. Yes, Tamannaah's Plan A Plan B will be releasing on Netflix on September 30!

Back to Bigg Boss, the show is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Rumors are doing the rounds that there's a chance for the show organizers to do a double elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 as there was no elimination in the house last week. Tamannaah is going to save one contestant from this week's eviction. Can't wait to know who Tamannaah will save from eviction?

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for updates.