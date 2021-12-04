Tadap First Day Collections: Ahan Shetty Movie Storms Box Office

Ahan Shetty is the son of veteran Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, the former made a grand big screen debut with the movie Tadap. Tadap is an official remake of the Telugu blockbuster hit RX100.

The Telugu remake featured Karthikeya and Payal Rajput in lead roles and earned great reviews from the audience. Now, the Hindi remake Tadap has also earned glowing reviews from several quarters.

Tadap has managed to make a business of Rs 4 cr on its opening day at the box office. The official figures of the film are yet to be known.

The film is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, with Fox Star Studios serving as distributor and co-producer.