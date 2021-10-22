Swetha Varma Names Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants have already started executing their own game plans in the house. The viewers have witnessed major rifts and arguments in the house between and contestants are super busy.

The show is all set to complete two months of its run. However, Bigg Boss viewers are unable to predict who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Now, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Swetaa Varma, who was evicted from the house in Sunday's episode has shared her prediction.

In an exclusive chat with Sakshi Post, Swetaa Varma was asked who will win the show. Swetaa Varma stated, "I think VJ Sunny could be the winner of the show. Interestingly, VJ Sunny is one of the most popular and strong contestants in the house. Recently, Sunny and Priya had a clash during a task. Many of the viewers are blaming Priya for it.

That's not all, Bigg Boss viewers are also demanding the elimination Priya at the earliest. We don't know what future awaits Priya.

