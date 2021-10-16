Swetha Varma Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 elimination: Akkineni Nagarjuna is all set to be back to the Bigg Boss house sets to grill the contestants as well as to entertain the audience. On the other hand, Bigg Boss viewers are eagerly waiting for sixth week elimination.

According to our sources, Lobo, Swetha Varma and Vishwa are in danger zone. The buzz on social media suggests that Swetha Varma has reportedly been eliminated from the house.

BREAKING: Lobo Eliminated From Bigg Boss House, Sent To Secret Room

She did not got enough votes to survive in the house which led the makers to show the exit gate to her. She is likely to get eliminated in tomorrow’s episode. This piece of news is yet to be confirmed from the makers end.

