Swetha Varma Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu is making the headlines for several reasons. The show is generating a lot of the content to the viewers. Bigg Boss viewers are a bit surprised as to why the makers are targeting female contestants of the show. So far, there were six evictions in the house. Of those, the makers have eliminated just one male contestant, Natraj Master, from the house.

The rest of the members were all female contestants. They include Sarayu, Hamida, Lahari Shari, and Uma Devi. Last night, Swetha Varma was eliminated from the house as she failed to garner enough votes from the public. Audience would vote any contestant who entertains them and ignore those who don't make an effort to impress them.

Swetha Varma got eliminated from the show as she couldn't manage to garner votes required to escape elimination. Ever since her exit from the Bigg Boss house, there is a lot of talk on social media about Sweta Varma's remuneration for the show. Do you know how much she charged to stay in the Bigg Boss house for six weeks?

As per the buzz, Swetha Varma was reportedly paid Rs 70k per week. The total earnings for six weeks could be somewhere around Rs five lakhs. The Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant may have earned Rs 5 lakhs from the show. In the meantime, check it out her gorgeous pictures

