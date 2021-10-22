Swetaa Varma Ready For Bigg Boss Re-entry, Star Maa Listening?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is all set to witness another round of elimination, come weekend. Swetaa Varma, who was eliminated last week, is making loud noises on social media. She was the sixth contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. Meanwhile, Swetha Varma fans have termed it unfair elimination.

Swetha Varma reportedly garnered more votes than Vishwa and Lobo, who were nominated along with her, last week. Bigg Boss makers were forced to eliminate Swetaa Varma as they were left with no choice, viewers say.

Vishwa is the only contestant in the house who participates in all the tasks. While coming to Lobo, the makers probably decided to give him another chance to prove himself in the house while also punishing him by isolating him in the secret room for screaming in the house despite repeated warnings from host Nagarjuna, as per the buzz. The makers eliminated Swetha Varma as she is said to have garnered fewer votes.

Swetaa Varma fans are urging the show makers to bring her back to the house. They have been flooding the former BB contestant's Instagram with 'miss you' messages.

Swetaa Varma's re-entry is trending on social media. Swetaa Varma is also interested to re-enter the show, as she informed us in an exclusive interview to Sakshi Post. Is Star Maa Listening? Will show makers will her give another chance? Let's wait and watch.