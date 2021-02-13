Surprise For Rahul Vaidya: Special Entry In Bigg Boss 14

With the finale fast approaching, the viewers are hooked to Bigg Boss 14. The journey that lasted for many months is about to reach its end. There are many who entered the house as connections for each contestant.

The entry of the connections also brings a reunion of lovebirds. Jasmin Bhasin entered the Bigg Boss house as a connection of Aly Goni. It was after long that the viewers got to see these two together. Along with Aly and Jasmin who got their reunion, there will be another lovely pair who will also meet each other after a long time.

In a confirmed report, it was said that Disha Parmar will be entering Bigg Boss house. She is coming to support Rahul Vaidya. It is a surprise for Rahul as he doesn't know about Disha's entry.

This is a happy news not just for Rahul but for his fans as well. As we all know Disha and Rahul are planning to get married real soon. Even the parents have blessed the couple. Fans of the couple were waiting for a reunion and Disha's entry right before the finale has made the reunion even more special.

With Disha Parmar entering the house, it will be interesting to see how it changes Rahul's game towards the end of the show. Her entry will be like a moral support for him.

Aly and Jasmin, Rahul and Disha, Bigg Boss house has become a house of lovebirds. It comes during the perfect time as even Valentines Day has arrived.

There will be an elimination during Weekend ka Vaar episode and that will give us the Top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 14. As of now Nikki Tamboli has fixed her spot in the Top 5 as Rubina Dilaik gave Nikki her ticket. It was Rubina who won the Ticket to Finale task but as she has been nominated for the entire season, she had to give the Ticket to someone else and that lucky person became, Nikki Tamboli