Suriya Unveils Sharwanand's Oke Oka Jeevitham Teaser

Young and promising hero Sharwanand’s milestone 30th film Oke Oka Jeevitham directed by debutant Shree Karthick and produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under ‘Dream Warrior Pictures’ is gearing up for its theatrical release.

As promised, the makers unveiled teaser of the movie. Star hero Suriya has launched the video. The 88-min glimpse gives us insight into what the film is all about. Sharwanand has played a musician, wherein Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi are his best buddies. Ritu Varma and Amala Akkineni appeared as Sharwanand’s girlfriend and mom respectively.

Nasser who played a scientist invents a time machine and he asks Sharwa and friends to safeguard it. He also explains them two other rules.

Rule 1: You can only travel once through the time.

Rule 2: No one should even suspect that you’re from the future.

The three friends travel back to their school days and turn very emotional to see a popular commercial ad of Nirma Washing Powder in TV.

Sharwanand looks cool, whereas Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi seem to provide enough entertainment. Shree Karthik wins brownie points for the concept and execution. Sujith Sarang’s cinematography is top-notch, wherein Jakes Bejoy’s background score complements the visuals.

Tharun Bhascker has penned dialogues for the film billed to be a family drama with sci-fi elements.

The film is slated for its theatrical release in 2022.

Cast: Sharwanand, Ritu Varma, Amala Akkineni, Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi, Nassar and others.

Technical Crew:

Written & Direction: Shree Karthick

Producers: SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu

Production Company: Dream Warrior Pictures

Dialogues: Tharun Bhascker

DOP: Sujith Sarang

Music Director: Jakes Bejoy

Editor: Sreejith Sarang

Art Director: N.Satheesh Kumar

Stunts: Sudesh Kumar

Stylist: Pallavi Singh

Lyrics: Sirivennela Sitaramasastri, Krishnakanth

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar