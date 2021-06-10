Super Serial Championship Season 3 Will Have Pradeep Machiraju

Pradeep Machiraju will return to work soon after a short break caused by illness and a personal loss. Pradeep is likely to host the forthcoming season of the non-fiction show Super Serial Championship, as per the sources. He was recently seen presenting a couple of episodes of Season 5 of Drama Juniors. Now, Anchor Ravi is hosting the season.

The Super Serial Championship is expected to be released soon. Every episode of the show has participants from the channel's most popular daily serials. They battle for the prestigious title in various rounds with amusing tasks. Season 1 was won by Team Mudda Mandaram, while Season 2 was won by Team Suryavamsham.

A promo for the new season was recently released by the channel. According to sources, the producers are now finalizing the actors who will appear in the following season. Further details about the teams and the show's telecast date are currently awaited.

Pradeep Machiraju recently lost his father, Panduranga Machiraju. He died as a result of COVID-19 complications. He shared an emotional statement that he wrote to his late father on his Instagram account.