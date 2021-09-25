Super Exclusive: Top Five Bigg Boss 15 Confirmed Contestants List With Thier Profiles

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to return to the small screen with a brand new season. Bigg Boss makers have chosen a unique theme for the upcoming season which is said to be 'Jungle'. Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 is expected to have a longer run, if a report doing the rounds are anything to go by. The makers haven't mentioned the duration of the show yet.

They are expected to announce it on the launch day which is scheduled for next week—October 2, 2021.

All the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15 will be moving to quarantine today. We have managed to gather the names of top five confirmed celebrities, who are said to be making a grand entry into Bigg Boss 15.

The five confirmed contestants are—Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt.

Now, take a look at their Instagram profiles and stunning pictures: