Sunny Overtakes Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi: Deets Inside

Season Bigg Boss 5 contestants are fighting like crazy in the house. Every year, by this time, viewers and followers of Bigg Boss used to get some idea on who's going to be the winner of the show as the show is close to 2 months of run by now.

If you are regularly watching the show, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is altogether different from previous seasons--be it contestants or their performance. Currently, Anchor Ravi and Shanmukh Jaswanth are popular celebrities with a massive fan following on social media.

When they stepped into the house, most of the audience thought Ravi or Shanmukh would win. Unfortunately, the two are not at all entertaining the viewers. BB viewers are not really impressed with their game strategy. Yet, they are getting saved from every elimination round because of the support of their fans.

If Bigg Boss were to evict contestants over non-performance, then Shanmukh or Ravi would leave the house at any point of time.

Talking about another contestant VJ Sunny, the contestant is leaving no stone unturned to impress the viewers. He is playing his individual game and going all out to clinch the Bigg Boss title.

Even the evicted contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 who have seen him closely, believe that Sunny might win the show, as he is participating in every task. He is also winning the hearts of the audience with his humor and attitude.

It appears Sunny will soon overtake Shanmukh and Ravi as he has already found place in people's hearts.

Sakshi Post Readers, you tell us. Who do you think will emerge as the finalist among the three? Do you like Sunny's game? Let us know in the comments.