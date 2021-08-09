Sudigali Sudheer Remuneration For Bigg Boss 5 Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to hit small screens with its new season 5. There is speculation that the show will kick start on September 5th on Star Maa and Disney + Hotstar. Tollywood King Nagarjuna, who has been hosting for the last two seasons, is ready to host season 5. The promo shooting for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has been wrapped up. Anyway, the audience are excited about knowing the contestants who are entering the glasshouse.

There is a lot of speculation doing the rounds on social media about the celebrities who will be entering the glass house as contestants. Esha Chawla, Anchor Varshini, Anchor Shiva, Anchor Ravi, Mangli, Lobo, Artist Surekhavani, RJ Kajal, Actor Navya Swamy, and a few others are said to be entering the Bigg Boss house. From the past three days, we have heard that Top Jabardasth actor Sudigali Sudheer is making headlines because he is going to make an entry into season 5. In season 4, Jabardasth actor Mukku Avinash entered the BB house via wild card.

The buzz says that Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 makers are contacting Sudigali Sudheer with a high remuneration of Rs 14 lakhs per week. Anyway, if Sudigali Sudheer enters the show, for sure, Star Maa will get good TRP ratings. Let us wait and watch if Sudheer is going to enter the glasshouse via wild card or as a direct contestant. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.