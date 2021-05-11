Sudeep's Video Call, Divya Uruduga Voice Note in Bigg Boss Kannada Final Episode?

Kannada Bigg Boss viewers were anxiously awaiting the final episode. There was speculation that Kichcha Sudeep will not host the final episode and that Kanmani will take over Sudeep's absence.

As we all know Sandalwood Star Kichcha Sudeep has a special fan base for hosting BBK and we also can vouch for the fact that Sudeep is the only reason that Colors Kannada is ruling the TRP charts. But due to a surge in COVID cases in the state, the show makers have decided to end the show. The final episode will be aired today and tomorrow on Colors Kannada.

If the buzz doing the rounds is to be believed, Kichcha Sudeep will be hosting the final episode through a video call. BBK fans thanked Colors Kannada for taking the right decision and they felt happy on seeing Sudeep in the video call. On the other hand, Divya Uruduga, the popular Bigg Boss contestant, who's being treated due to a UTI sent a voice note to all her housemates which became a major highlight of today's episode. Fans of Divya U and BBK, who had been waiting with bated breath for to come back to the house were elated to at least finally hear her voice message. It seems that the show makers, Colors Kannada has reached the expectations of BBK fans in the final episode of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.