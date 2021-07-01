Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Double Elimination With Big Twist

The second innings of the season 8 of Kannada Bigg Boss is gearing up for the first elimination. Reports are doing the rounds that Colors Kannada is planning double eviction this week.

Last week, Sudeep had hosted the weekend episodes Vaarada Jothe Kichchana Jothe and Super Sunday with Sudeep. BBK viewers were expecting to see a contestant evicted from the house which didn't happen much to the surprise of the contestants. Now, the buzz is that there are higfh chances to witness double elimination in Kannada Bigg Boss house this weekend.

Netizens who closely follow Kannada Bigg Boss are discussing on social media about who will get evicted from the house, should there be double elimination. As per the buzz, Priyanka Thimmesh, Chakravarthy, Nidhi and Prashanth are the frontrunners to get eliminated in the upcoming weekend.

Are you wondering, what would be the twist in the double elimination? The latest gossip in telly circles is that Colors Kannada might eliminate Priyanka from the house. Chakravarthy, Prashanth and Nidhi are the favorite contestants of Bigg Boss makers given the soaring TRPs generated by their antics, so they may not show the exit to any of the contestants.

There’s also a likelihood of sending one of the eliminated contestants from— Chakravarthy, Prashanth or Nidhi to a secret room. The second eliminated contestant could be sent to secret room and makers might extend the show for a couple of weeks, it is learnt.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.