Sudeep Won't Be Hosting Bigg Boss, Check Who's The New Guest Host This Weekend

Kannada Bigg Boss has been hitting the headlines since its launch. Only four weeks are left for the grand finale and there are 12 contestants in the house. As we told you earlier, there’s a chance for double elimination this weekend.

Bigg Boss Kannada Viewers are asking on social media, whether Sudeep will be hosting this weekend episodes or not. We have learnt from reliable sources that there will be no Virtual Panchayathi of Kichcha Sudeep with the contestants like he did at the beginning of the week. The show organizers are said to have roped in Kanmani again to host the show.

Last weekend, Kanmani was seen interacting with the housemates for more than one hour. So today's episode too will be about Kanmani grilling the contestants. So, there’s no chance for Sudeep to be back in the house anytime soon until the Karnataka government lifts the lockdown.

Talking about the elimination, Aravind KP, Divya Suresh, Prashanth and Priyanka Thimmesh have been nominated for this week's eviction. Divya Suresh is likely to get eliminated from the show, as she is said to have garnered least votes in unofficial polls. Who do you think will get eliminated in 11th week? Let us know in the comments section below. Watch this space for all Bigg Boss Kannada 8 updates.