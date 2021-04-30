Sudeep Will Host Bigg Boss Elimination Episode This Weekend, But There's A Catch!

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most controversial shows on Indian television right now. The show has become the talk of the town on social media for many reasons. Yesterday, Sudeep informed everyone that he is looking forward to hostinh the show again as he has recovered from his illness.

Sudeep is no doubt excited about meeting all the contestants as well as communicate with the viewers this weekend after a long time. As you all are aware, the Karnataka Government has imposed strict lockdown across the state to stop the spread of virus.

So, Sudeep or the show makers may not be able to travel to the Bigg Boss sets which is on the outskirts of the city.

Besides, the Bigg Boss host has just recovered from an illness and he will be vulnerable to new infections easily, a risk he may not he willing to take.

So it might happen that Sudeep will likely to do a Skype video call or Zoom call to the contestants. This show is going to be totally different and Sudeep will be grilling the contestants through video call instead of meeting the contestants in the Kannada Bigg Boss house. Priyanka Thimmesh, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Prashanth Sambargi, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Divya Suresh and Manju Pavagada have been nominated for this week's eviction. It remains to be seen to who will be asked to walk out of the door by Sudeep. Which contestant do you think will face the axe this week? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.