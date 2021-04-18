Sudeep Wife Thanks Bigg Boss Contestants For Food and Emotional Letters

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is grabbing attention from all quarters and the show is getting interesting by the day. The popular Kannada TV reality show has garnered a lot of attention over the last few days.

BBK8 is also ruling the TRP charts. It is known that Bigg Bose Kannada host Kichcha Sudeep posted on his Twitter a day ago about his inability to be present on the weekend episode because of his ill-health. When Colors Kannada, the show runners of BBK informed housemates that there will no Super Sunday episode with Sudeep this weekend because of his illness, contestants inside the house not only were shocked but also got emotional.

As we informed you earlier, they even wrote letters to Kichcha Sudeep wishing him a speedy recovery. That's not it, contestants even prepared food for Sudeep and sent it to the actor's home.

Kichcha Sudeep's wife Priya Sudeep took to the Twitter platform and thanked Colors Kannada channel and to every member in the house for those heart-warming letters and the delicious food. She also informed Kichcha fans that the Bigg Boss host was recuperating well and will be back to chat with housemates very soon.

