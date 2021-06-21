Sudeep On Weekends Or Aravind KP On Week Days? Who Will Get Better TRPs for Colors Kannada?

Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep and Bigg Boss contestant Aravind KP have become the most talked about people on social media of late. Besides acting, Sudeep has been hosting the most watched TV reality show Kannada Bigg Boss for the past few years. Aravind KP is a popular contestant from the current season of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

Last month, the show was suspended after the Karnataka government ordered all the film and serial activities to be halted. Show organizers were left with no choice but to send all the contestants safely back to their homes. As Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 received tremendous response from viewers, the show organizers are all set to continue the show with the same contestants. The buzz on social media doing the rounds is who will get more TRPs for Bigg Boss Kannada in version 2.0. Will it be Sudeep or Aravind KP?

We all know that Kichcha Sudeep will be returning to the show after a long break. Bigg Boss viewers just can't wait to watch him on the screen for his charisma, killer looks and problem solving skills which no actor can pull off. On the other hand, Aravind KP who has earned a huge fan following through the show will also be re-entering the show. Aravind KP fans are also desperately waiting to see him back on the small screen. Who do you think will get more TRPs for Colors Kannada. Will it be Aravind KP during week days or Kichcha Sudeep in weekend?