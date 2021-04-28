Sudeep To Take Pay Cut in Bigg Boss Kannada Remuneration?

It is hard to imagine Bigg Boss Kannada without Sudeep as he has been hosting the show for several seasons now. He has been the host of the controversial reality show for a couple of years now. Viewers who regularly follow the Kannada TV reality show are already saying that the show is boring without Kichcha Sudeep. It is known that a major chunk of the Bigg Boss audience watch the show for the sake of Sudeep.

We can conclude that the show lovers and Sudeep fans aren’t disappointed with his hosting skills. He is one of the best hosts of Bigg Boss Kannada. He is his own master and rules the show on his own terms.

Sudeep treats all the contestants equally and never crosses the line when it comes to interacting with contestants, male or female. He is also not the one to mince words when giving his assessment of contestants. Sudeep's presence sets the TRPs soaring like no one else can which is what makes Bigg Boss Kannada hugely popular.

If you are a show enthusiast, you must know by now that Sudeep hasn’t been hosting the show for two weeks now due to health issues. Rumors are doing the rounds that he may not host even the next two weeks due to sudden lockdown in Karnataka state.

The buzz on social media suggests that Bigg Boss makers may deduct his pay of two weeks or one month as he won’t be hosting the show. We all know that makers and Sudeep draw a contract when they fix a certain rate for each episode. If Sudeep doesn't host another two weeks, then he will certainly be asked to take a pay cut given the plunge in TRP ratings.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Bigg Boss makers will really cut Sudeep's remuneration or for Bigg Boss Kannada or they would let go considering his genuine reason of Illness. Let's see what happens.