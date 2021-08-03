Sudeep Special Surprise For Divya Uruduga In Tonight's BBK8 Episode

The popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 grand finale is just a few days away. We would be lying if we said that we aren't getting restless to know who is going to become the winner of the show.

The strong contenders Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagada and Aravind KP have their own share of fan following in Karnataka. The trio has all the qualities and potential to clinch the title of the show.

All the contestants in the house are sharing their memories and experience in the house with their housemates. The contestants are sending out vibes which make the audience wanting the show for another couple of days.

According to our trusted sources, Sudeep is said to be sending a video message to the contestants. He is expected to meet the housemates through a virtual call in tonight's episode. Guess what? Sudeep is going to fulfill Divya Uruduga's wish for food cooked by the actor. The food will be sent to Divya Uruduga and the rest of the housemates by the host Sudeep in tonight's episode.

If you want to know what Sudeep has prepared for Divya Uruduga, then we have to wait for tonight's episode to know. Talking about tonight's show, the showrunners are all set to telecast the VT of Vaishnavi Gowda's journey so far in the house.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.