Sudeep Or Divya Uruduga, Who Will Surprise Bigg Boss Viewers This Sunday?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 started after a long delay, the show got postponed several times due to COVID. After launching the show, it went well for two months in terms of TRPs and also happened as planned.

Over the past one month, Colors Kannada's plans are being jeopardized. It all started with Sudeep who’s the host of Kannada Bigg Boss falling sick as a result of which he had to miss two-weekend episodes. But just When he thought he was ready to host the show, the Karnataka government imposed total lockdown across the state for 15 days. Yesterday, the Karnataka government not only extended the lockdown but also tightened restrictions on movement of people. This has posed another challenge for the makers to get Sudeep to host the show.

The makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience glued to their seats. Last week, Colors Kannada roped in a special host Kanmani, who lent her voice to the show and gave her assessment of the contestants in the house. Later, Kanmani became an internet sensation. Colors Kannada is now set to repeat the same for this Saturday episode as well.

The show runners also skipped elimination last week.

Now, the latest reports doing the rounds suggest that there will be double elimination this weekend. There’s also a possibility of Sudeep meet the contestants through Zoom or Skype. If that happens, Sudeep will be the one to eliminate contestants this week. If Sudeep doesn’t do, Colors Kannada will eliminate one contestant from the nomination list this week.

Meanwhile, there’s also a strong buzz about Colors Kannada throwing a surprise to the audience and contestants. If all goes well and things work out as per plan, there’s a possibility of Colors Kannada bringing to the show either Sudeep or Divya Uruduga in Sunday's episode.

The show runners are said to be planning some surprise for this Sunday, tells a source in the know. We have to wait and watch tomorrow's episode to discover if the buzz about Sudeep or Divya Uruduga appearing on the show is true or not.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.