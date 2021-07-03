Sudeep May Show Red Flag To Aravind, Nidhi: Here’s Why

All Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are eagerly waiting for tonight’s episode to catch a glimpse of the show host Kichcha Sudeep, who is one of the highly rated and most sought after actors in Sandalwood. Currently, the shooting for the weekend episodes is underway in the Bigg Boss sets. Kichcha appears on the show on Saturday and Sunday in Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe and Super Sunday with Sudeep.

The show runners are expected to soon release the promo from the episode to be aired tonight. On the other side, BBK viewers are waiting to see who Sudeep is going to support Aravind KP or Nidhi after their ugly fight and war of words over a task. Aravind KP is the audience's favorite person, while Nidhi is the show makers' favorite contestant, it would be a tough call for Sudeep to stay good in their books, as his reputation also matters to him.

We don’t know what kind of script the show makers have written for Sudeep this week. Are they planning to highlight Aravind and Nidhi’s mistake or will Sudeep overlook like he did when Chandrachud openly abused Manju and Divya?

Rumors are doing the rounds that Sudeep may not eliminate Aravind or Nidhi but perhaps punish them or send them to jail for using cuss words on the show which is inappropriate for a family audience. It is known that Bigg Boss is a family show and aimed at attracting people of all ages. Will Sudeep show the red flag to the two for flouting house rules?

Or will Colors Kannada give them another chance to prove themselves? We will know the answers in the episode tonight. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.