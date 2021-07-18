Sudeep Lectured Divya Uruduga Last Week But Totally Ignored Chandrachud: Netizens

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 second innings is inching towards the fourth week with full swing. Colors Kannada is ruling the TRP charts on the small screens. It's known that this week, Chandrachud has crossed all the limits and created a mess to get Kalape of the week. BBK viewers expected that Kichcha Sudeep might grill Chandrachud again and take class, but that didn't happen.

They say that last week, Sudeep made a big hue and cry about Divya U not being a fair captain. This time, when he had to reprimand Chandrachud even after contestants and viewers urged Colors Kannada to throw him out of the house, he stayed mum. This has irked viewers who said that Sudeep is being very partial towards Chandrachud. A section of the audience also believes that Chandrachud has been paid extra by Colors Kannada to do negative stuff in the BBK house. Let's wait and watch what Colors Kannada has planned.