Sudeep Declares Manju Pavagada Winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, Aravind KP Runner Up

Bigg Boss Kannada and Colors Kannada viewers, here's some news for you. The most loved contestant on the show and the one person, who has gained huge popularity in a short time, Manju Pavagada, has won season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Manju Pavagada is known for his jovial attitude and focuses on the game. If you remember, in the first innings, Manju P was totally distracted and would often lag in the game. He also used to be called lag Manja. But in the second innings, BBK viewers got to see a different version of Manju Pavagada. This BBK contestant entertained not ou housemates but also viewers with his comedy.

Aravind KP and Manju P gave tough competition to each other during the tasks and impressed BBK viewers with their own styles. Compared to the first innings, Manju Pavagada gave his best in the second innings. He has now managed to bring down the strongest contestant, Aravind KP to grab the trophy. It is not easy to overtake Aravind KP, but he did it. Credit goes to Manju P's fans for extensively promoting him on social media platforms. Anyway, congratulations to Manju Pavagada and his fans.

Here's wishing him the best for all his future endeavours.