Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 always manages to be in the news. All Kannada Bigg Boss lovers are well aware of Chakravarthy's performance in the house.

If you ask any viewer for Chakravarthy's report card over his behaviour in the house, they would definitely tell that he does nothing in the house except creating rift between housemates. He is a pro in gossiping about others.

Last week, Bigg Boss gave immunity to Chakravarthy, as he was saved from the eviction even though he was nominated. It is clear that Sudeep and Colors Kannada want to save Chakravarthy, but, viewers are up in arms against him. Now, it appears even the stars are not working in his favor.

Yes, Chakravarthy has been nominated for this week's elimination too. You may be wondering that the nomination process is yet to take place in the episode tonight. It is worth mentioning here that Priyanka Thimmesh was evicted from the house last night. Host Sudeep asked her who she wants to be nominate for this week's elimination. Without a second thought, Priyanka nominated Chakravarthy, he has been directly nominated for this week's eviction. Bigg Boss makers have been saving him for the past weeks, as he seems to be generating some content through his gossips in the house. Looks like Chakravarthy can't escape this week's elimination, as Bigg Boss viewers are eagerly waiting to send him out of the house. It remains to be seen whether he will get evicted or not this weekend.

Watch this space for all the updates from the Bigg Boss Kannada house.