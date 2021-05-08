Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Extended By Two More Weeks?

Kichcha Sudeep’s ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 8’ has been entertaining the audience with its fun-filled and drama packed episodes for the past two and half months. It wouldn’t be wrong if we said that the current season hasn’t been able to create the magic in terms of TRP rating like the previous ones did. However, the show has created much buzz on social media for many reasons.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has failed to capture a spot in the list of most-watched shows. Kannada small screen viewers would love to watch Bigg Boss Kannada every weekend for Sudeep. They skip other entertainment Channels. Sudeep is unable to host the show for the past three weeks, owing to health issues and lockdown in the state (Karnataka).

Show organisers are leaving no stone unturned to spice up things in the house. Only four weeks are left to wrap up the show. But there are 12 contestants inside the house. If reports are to be believed, Colors Kannada is planning to extend ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 8’ till June 2021.

The Grand finale is likely to be happening in the last week of June. With so many contestants left in the house and no evictions last week, even if they do double elimination, they can't eliminate six contestants in four weeks. It could be impossible for them to finish early. Only five contestants will have a chance to climb the ladder to win the trophy.

Now it remains to be seen what plan Colors Kannada has in mind. The Show organizers are yet to set a date for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

There are high chances of a double eviction this weekend. The viewers will have to wait a little to see which contestant will get eliminated from the show.