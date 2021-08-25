Stunning Pictures Of All 16 Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Confirmed Contestants

Finally, it's time to get ready to watch Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. For the past few days, speculations are doing the rounds about the names of probable contestants on the show. Yes, Bigg Boss Telugu show organizers have finalized the contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. All the 16 confirmed contestants will be moving into quarantine beginning today.

The show organizers are said to have completed the intro shoot of the contestants. The show will be airing on Star Maa from September 5, 2021. We have already revealed the confirmed contestants list which includes the names Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Lobo, Senior artiste Priya, Maanas of Koilamma Hero, RJ Kajal, Anee Master, Lahari Shari, Sarayu Suman, Jabardasth Varsha, Jabardasth Varshini, Navya Swamy. These are the confirmed contestants who are set to appear in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

Here are the stunning pictures of all 16 Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 confirmed contestants