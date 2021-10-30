Star Maa's Favorite Contestant Elimination Confirmed: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows on the Telugu television right now. The show has a separate fan base and viewers love all the drama, fights and elimination that happens in the house. And if you are reading this, we are sure you are waiting to know who will get eliminated in Sunday's episode.



If you are also waiting for the same but clueless about the contestants who have been nominated for this week's eviction. Then, this piece of news for you. Anchor Ravi, Lobo, Maanas, SRC, Siri, and Shanmukh Jaswanth have been nominated for this week. People are betting big time on Lobo's elimination as he is said to be in danger zone as per unofficial polls.

Lobo was supposed to get eliminated two weeks ago. He did not get eliminated last week as he was sent to the secret room. The makers have tried to save him. Looks like Lobo might not escape this week's elimination. There are maximum chances of Lobo getting eliminated. However, if makers announce 'No' elimination due to the Diwali festival, then there is a chance of Lobo getting saved, if not Star Maa's favorite contestant Lobo elimination is 100 percent on cards.